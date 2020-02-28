Play

Bauer threw two scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks on Thursday in his spring training debut, striking out two without allowing a hit or a walk.

Bauer was really efficient in this outing, throwing 17 of his 23 pitches in the strike zone. While being careful not to conclude too much out of a February spring training outing, it's worth watching Bauer's command this spring, and this was a good start.

