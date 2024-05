Benson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Benson homered to lead off the game, his second long ball in three games and sixth of the season. He's batted leadoff in all three contests, taking the spot normally reserved for TJ Friedl (thumb, IL), and hit safely in all three. It's been a rough start to the season for Benson, who's hitting .196/.290/.406 while striking out an alarming 40.1 percent of the time.