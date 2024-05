Benson went 0-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to San Francisco.

As has been customary of late, Benson found himself on the bench to start the game against a lefty, but he was needed when TJ Friedl was removed in the second inning with a thumb injury. Benson, whose average has hovered around .200 since April 19, is just 3-for-25 (.120) over 10 games during the month of May.