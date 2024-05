Benson started in center field and batted leadoff, going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Arizona.

Benson delivered the go-ahead knock in the fifth inning, his first home run since April 27. With TJ Friedl (thumb) landing on the injured list, Benson is likely to fill in against right-handers, while Stuart Fairchild operates against lefties. Benson's hit the ball hard, per Statcast, but has little show for it (.193 batting average, .393 slugging).