Puig (knee) will start in right field and hit cleanup Monday against the Cubs.

The Reds held Puig out of the lineup for Sunday's loss to the Rockies with a sore knee but he was able to enter the contest as a pinch hitter, suggesting the team was never too concerned about the injury. His return to the starting nine a day later supports that notion, so fantasy managers shouldn't have any reservations of keeping Puig active for the Reds' seven-game week. Puig has been a five-category standout over the past month, slashing .388/.436/.824 with 10 home runs, four steals, 22 RBI and 19 runs in a 24-game stretch.