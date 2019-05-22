Puig (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Puig will take a seat for the second straight game while he continues to recover from the sprained right shoulder he sustained in Sunday's series finale with the Dodgers. The Reds didn't use Puig off the bench in Tuesday's 3-0 win, so it's unclear if he'll be available Wednesday even in a pinch-hitting capacity. Puig's absence will open up a starting spot in the outfield for the newly recalled Josh VanMeter.