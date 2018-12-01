Robbie Grossman: Heads to open market
Grossman was not tendered a contract by Minnesota for the 2019 season.
Grossman will become a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Twins. He slashed .273/.367/.384 over 129 games in 2018 and figures to find work elsewhere as a starting outfielder.
