Gomber came away with a no-decision in Friday's 10-7 win over the Rays, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw ran up high pitch counts in the first couple innings but was able to limit the damage, eventually hitting the showers after 89 pitches (57 strikes). Gomber has a 6.23 ERA and 10:6 K:BB through his first 8.2 innings this season, and he'll need to rein in the walks if he's going to be a streaming option even away from Coors Field. He lines up for another home start next week against Arizona, however.