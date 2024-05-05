Gomber allowed four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Saturday. He struck out three.
Gomber matched zeros with rookie phenom Jared Jones through six in a game that wasn't decided until the bottom of the ninth when Jack Suwinski broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single. Gomber was far less dominant than Jones from a swing-and-miss standpoint with eight whiffs to Jones' 17. Still, it was a quality start, Gomber's second in seven turns this season. He lines up for a tough home start against the Rangers his next time out and should still be handled with extreme caution despite his quality surface stats to date (3.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP).
