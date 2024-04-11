Gomber came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The 30-year-old lefty produced his first quality start of the season, no mean feat at Coors Field, and exited the game after 98 pitches (61 strikes) in line for his first win of the season. The Rockies' bullpen couldn't seal the deal, however. Gomber will carry a 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 14.2 innings into his next start, which lines up for a road tilt early next week in Philadelphia.