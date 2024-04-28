Gomber (0-2) yielded four runs on six hits over seven innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Astros.

While Sunday's contest wasn't at Coors Field, it certainly played like a regular home game for Gomber. Houston took him deep three times, though all were solo shots. On the bright side, he retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced despite forcing only four swinging strikes on 79 pitches. Gomber will carry a 4.50 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up to be in Pittsburgh next weekend.