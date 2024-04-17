Gomber (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

After allowing a two-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the first inning, Gomber rebounded to keep Philly off the board until Bryce Harper's RBI double in the sixth. However, the Rockies couldn't get anything going off Ranger Suarez, sticking Gomber with a 5-0 loss, his first of the season. The left-hander sports a 4.95 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through his first four starts (20 innings) this season. Gomber's currently on track to face the Padres at home in his next outing.