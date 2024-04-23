Gomber tossed five innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters in a no-decision against San Diego on Monday.

Gomber induced just seven swinging strikes among his 95 pitches and punched out only two Padres, but he kept Colorado in the game despite allowing at least one baserunner in each of his five frames. The southpaw got only one run of support from the Rockies' offense, though that was enough for him to avoid taking the loss. Gomber has given up three or fewer runs in each of his past four starts, but he remains stuck on zero wins this season.