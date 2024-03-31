Gomber allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Saturday.

The Rockies scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to give Gomber a 7-3 lead, but he couldn't get through the bottom of the frame, giving up a two-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed by a walk before he was pulled. The inability to remain in the game long enough to qualify for a victory compounded an overall poor start by the southpaw, as he walked as many batters as he struck out and tossed a laborious 91 pitches. Gomber posted a 5.53 ERA over his previous two campaigns and finished with a 5.6 K/9 last season, so he's not someone fantasy managers are likely to have on their radar.