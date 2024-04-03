Rodgers is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
He's being given a day of rest as Alan Trejo handles second base. Rodgers has had a rough start to the season, going 3-for-25 with a 7:0 K:BB.
