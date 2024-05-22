Quantrill did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings.

Quantrill surrendered a third inning home run to JD Davis and later allowed the A's to scratch across an additional run in the sixth after JJ Bleday tripled before scoring on a wild pitch. Quantrill was in line for a fourth consecutive win after exiting the contest but that eventually spoiled after the bullpen coughed up three runs between the seventh and eighth innings. The 29-year-old nearly matched his season-high in strikeouts. His strikeout rate this season is up to 18.6 percent, which is a significant improvement from 13.1 last year. Quantrill now owns a 3.59 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB in 57.2 innings and faces a tough test ahead of him against the Phillies over the weekend.