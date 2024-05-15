Quantrill (3-3) earned the win over the Padres on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

Quantrill has now won three straight decisions while allowing just two runs over his last 19.2 innings pitched. He blanked the Padres through six frames and was being pulled after surrendering a leadoff walk to Jurickson Profar in the seventh, who would end up scoring in the inning. Dating back to April 15, Quantrill has allowed one or fewer runs in five of his six starts and is now down to a 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 36:20 K:BB in 51.2 innings. He'll look to keep the momentum going, as he tentatively lines up for a road start against the Athletics next week.