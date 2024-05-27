Quantrill (4-3) allowed two runs on three hits an two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Phillies.

Quantrill held the Phillies off the scoreboard through three frames before giving up a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings. He forced 18 whiffs, blowing by his previous season high of 12. Quantrill produced his fifth straight quality start, going 4-0 with a 1.71 ERA during that span. Prior to this hot streak, he was 0-3 with a 5.34 ERA to begin the year. Quantrill now owns a 3.53 ERA and a 49:23 K:BB through 63.2 innings. He's now in line for a tough road matchup with the Dodgers next weekend.