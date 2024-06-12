Quantrill (6-4) picked up the win Tuesday against Minnesota, allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six scoreless innings.

Quantrill has gone 11 straight innings without allowing a run and issued fewer than two walks for the first time in four starts. The 29-year-old didn't yield an extra-base hit Tuesday and didn't let a runner get past second base, qualifying for his sixth quality start in his last eight outings. While his strikeout stuff has been hit-or-miss, Quantrill owns a 6-1 record and a 1.91 ERA since the start of May. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Dodgers at Coors Field on Monday. Quantrill allowed four runs in 4.1 innings when he faced the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 1.