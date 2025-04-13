Quantrill didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's win over the Nationals. He allowed three runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out two over five innings.

Quantrill gave up one walk over his first two starts, but his command of the strike zone was off Sunday as he allowed five passes. He managed to limit the damage to three runs despite allowing 12 base runners but came away with the no-decision. Quantrill has begun the season with a 5.79 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 14 innings, and his next start is slated for next weekend on the road against the Phillies.