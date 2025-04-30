Quantrill (2-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk across 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

After pitching a clean first inning, Quantrill gave up a two-run, solo homer to Max Muncy in the second before the Dodgers tacked on three more runs in the third. The 30-year-old Quantrill has given up four or more runs in four of his first six starts this season. His ERA is up to 8.10 with a 1.80 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB through 26.2 innings.