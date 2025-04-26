Quantrill (2-2) picked up the win Friday against the Mariners after allowing four runs on five hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Although the soft-throwing right-hander did induce 12 whiffs while not yielding a walk, he did struggle with his command a bit Friday. Quantrill gave up two home runs, a second-inning solo shot to Dylan Moore and a sixth-inning three-run jack to Jorge Polanco, but he did register a season-high five punchouts in his longest outing of the year. Quantrill holds a poor 7.83 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB over 23 innings in 2025, so he won't be a recommended fantasy option in his next scheduled start on the road versus the Dodgers. In 2024 with Colorado, he had an 8.31 ERA and 9:11 K:BB over 17.1 innings against Los Angeles.