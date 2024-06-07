Quantrill (5-4) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out one over five scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday over the Cardinals.

Quantrill was fortunate not to give up any runs after a less-than-sharp outing. He's walked multiple batters in five of his last six starts and nine of his 13 outings overall, including three starts with four or more walks. The right-hander is now at a 3.58 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 51:29 K:BB over 73 innings this season. Quantrill is projected to make his next start on the road in Minnesota.