Quantrill (4-4) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Quantrill had logged five straight quality starts, but this was always going to be a tough matchup, even away from Coors Field. The Dodgers got to him for two runs in the second inning and never looked back. Quantrill has still put together a respectable first season with the Rockies, posting a 3.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 50:25 K:BB over 68 innings across 12 starts. His 3.3 BB/9 is still a holdover concern from last year, and he'll never be one to strike out a lot of batters, but he's generally been reliable. Quantrill's next start is projected to be at St. Louis.