Quantrill coughed up four runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out one.

Most of the damage came on a three-run blast by Nolan Arenado, as Quantrill failed to get out of the first inning. The veteran right-hander tossed only 13 of his 28 pitches for strikes in his first spring game action, and while he is still seen as a lock for the Marlins' Opening Day rotation after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal earlier in February, his hold on the spot could slip quickly if he keeps struggling in camp.