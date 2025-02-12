The Marlins signed Quantrill to a one-year, $3.5 million contract Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Quantrill was non-tendered by the Rockies earlier this offseason after posting a 4.98 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 110:69 K:BB over 148.1 innings covering 29 starts in 2024. The 30-year-old did have a solid stretch with the Guardians from 2021 to 2022, posting a 3.16 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 336 regular-season innings, although his 4.10 FIP during that span was more indicative of how he pitched. Quantrill should slide into a Marlins rotation that lacks established options at the back end.