Braves' Cal Quantrill: Moving to bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that Quantrill will work as a long reliever going forward, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Chris Sale's return from the injured list left Quantrill as the odd man out of Atlanta's rotation, but the 30-year-old righty will remain with the big club as a multi-inning relief option. He's given up 12 earned runs in only eight innings since joining Atlanta, however, so he'll most likely be reserved for low-leverage situations.
