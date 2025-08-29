Quantrill (4-12) allowed nine runs on nine hits while recording zero walks and zero strikeouts over 3.1 innings to take the loss Thursday versus Philadelphia.

Quantrill hasn't been able to reverse his fortunes over his first two starts with Atlanta, though both games have been tough matchups. He left his team debut versus the Mets with calf cramps, and while he was cleared to pitch Thursday, he served up four of the seven homers the Phillies launched in a 19-4 game. This is the third time in his last five outings where Quantrill has given up at least seven runs. Homers haven't been a massive part of the problem for him this season with a total of 22 allowed over 26 starts, but he has a 6.04 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 85:35 K:BB through 117.2 innings. Chris Sale (ribs) is set to return from the injured list Saturday, pushing Atlanta to a six-man rotation, and Quantrill's next start is tentatively expected to be in Chicago versus the Cubs.