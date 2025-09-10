Quantrill signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Quantrill was cut loose by Atlanta after giving up 12 earned runs in just eight innings during his two starts with the team, and he'll now find work in the Rangers' farm system for the final portion of the regular season. The 30-year-old righty could make a spot start for the Rangers over the next few weeks, but he won't be able to pitch if Texas secures a spot in the postseason.