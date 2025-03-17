Quantrill gave up one hit and two walks over three scoreless innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out one.

The 30-year-old right-hander has been scuffling this spring, but he looked a little more comfortable Sunday as he built up to 43 pitches (23 strikes). Quantrill is ticketed for a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day rotation, but his 9.45 ERA and 3:4 K:BB through 6.2 spring innings don't offer much optimism that he'll be a useful arm for fantasy purposes. Over the last two seasons for Cleveland and Colorado, he's stumbled to a 5.08 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 48 starts.