Gonzalez is not in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez will receive a rare day off for the first time since July 10 as David Dahl gets a start in right field in his absence. Since the All-Star break, Gonzalez has hit .313/.361/.567 with three home runs and 10 RBI. Look for him to rejoin the starting nine Thursday versus the Dodgers.