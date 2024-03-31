Blackmon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
Blackmon went 3-for-11 with a double, a triple, three RBI, two runs and a stolen base in the first three games of the season, but he'll step out of the lineup Sunday. Jake Cave will take over in right field.
