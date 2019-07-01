Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Reaches 20 homers
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Dodgers.
Blackmon plated a run in the fifth inning on an infield single, and he clubbed a solo homer to right center in the bottom of the ninth in a 10-5 loss. The 32-year-old has now hit safely in eight of his last 11 contests, slugging four homers while driving in nine runs over that span. He'll aim to stay hot at the dish with five games remaining before the All-Star break.
