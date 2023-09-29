Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles, one additional RBI, one stolen base and two total runs scored in Thursday's 14-5 win over the Dodgers.

Blackmon filled the box score in a productive effort that began with a leadoff blast in the first inning. He also provided an RBI double in the seventh to cap a four-run rally. The 37-year-old has hit .268 (22-for-82) in September, and his homer Thursday was his first of the month. He's up to eight long balls, 40 RBI, 56 runs scored, three steals, 24 doubles and a .283/.370/.451 slash line through 93 games this season.