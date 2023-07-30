Flexen (0-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and six walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss versus the Athletics on Saturday.

The altitude usually makes its presence known on batted balls, but Flexen was far too generous with free passes to have an acceptable outing in his Rockies debut. His six walks Saturday doubled his previous season high. The right-hander is now at an 8.08 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 33:25 K:BB over 45.2 innings between the Rockies and the Mariners this season. While it was far from an encouraging effort, Colorado's rotation needs arms capable of covering innings, so Flexen could stick around for a while. He's tentatively lined up for a road start in St. Louis next week.