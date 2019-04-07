Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Returns to lineup Sunday
Iannetta will start behind the plate and bat seventh Sunday night against the Dodgers.
The 35-year-old found himself on the bench in favor of Tony Wolters the last three games, but returns to the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. Iannetta is 3-for-12 with one home run, two RBI and three walks in 16 plate appearances this season.
