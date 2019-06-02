Iannetta went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Iannetta doubled in a run in the third inning before sending a 476-foot solo blast to extend his team's lead. It's a small sample size of just 78 plate appearances, but the 36-year-old catcher owns a .926 OPS alongside 12 extra-base hits in 2019.