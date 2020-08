Owings will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the Mariners, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies have faced a slew of left-handed pitchers lately, which has allowed Owings to at least temporarily emerge as a fixture in the lineup. He'll start for the seventh time in nine games, with the versatile Owings having manned five different positions over that stretch. Owings is slashing a respectable .296/.367/.444 across 30 plate appearances this season.