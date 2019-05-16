Murphy has been wearing a splint to protect his fractured left index finger since returning from the 10-day injured list April 24, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. He has gone 11-for-52 (.212 average) in his first 17 games back from injury and has been limited to a bench role for five of the last six games.

The Rockies have opposed a string of left-handed starting pitchers of late, which has surely factored into the lefty-hitting Murphy's limited usage. That said, his production since being reinstated to the roster hasn't been up to par, and Harding speculates that there's a chance that the veteran is returned to the IL to get more extended healing time. In any event, the Rockies will need to clear a spot on the active roster Friday for prospect Brendan Rodgers, who is slated to receive a promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque and is expected to take over an everyday starter in the middle infield. If neither Murphy nor the banged-up Trevor Story (knee) is placed on the IL, the Rockies could facilitate Rodgers' callup by sending utility man Pat Valaika back to Triple-A.