Rockies' Daniel Murphy: May not be over finger injury
Murphy has been wearing a splint to protect his fractured left index finger since returning from the 10-day injured list April 24, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. He has gone 11-for-52 (.212 average) in his first 17 games back from injury and has been limited to a bench role for five of the last six games.
The Rockies have opposed a string of left-handed starting pitchers of late, which has surely factored into the lefty-hitting Murphy's limited usage. That said, his production since being reinstated to the roster hasn't been up to par, and Harding speculates that there's a chance that the veteran is returned to the IL to get more extended healing time. In any event, the Rockies will need to clear a spot on the active roster Friday for prospect Brendan Rodgers, who is slated to receive a promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque and is expected to take over an everyday starter in the middle infield. If neither Murphy nor the banged-up Trevor Story (knee) is placed on the IL, the Rockies could facilitate Rodgers' callup by sending utility man Pat Valaika back to Triple-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...