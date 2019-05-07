Rockies' David Dahl: Heads to bench

Dahl isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Giants, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl notched just one hit during Colorado's last series against the Diamondbacks over the weekend, so he'll get a day off to regroup. Raimel Tapia will start in left field and hit sixth with Dahl on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories