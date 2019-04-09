Rockies' David Dahl: Likely needs IL stint

Manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Dahl (abdomen) will likely require a stint on the 10-day injured list, Jim Duquette of Sirius XM Radio reports.

The Rockies labeled Dahl as day-to-day after he exited Sunday's game against the Dodgers with what was described as a "slight" core injury in the lower-abdominal/oblique area, but it now sounds like the team plans to hold him out at least through the middle of next week. Given that oblique injuries can often linger, it probably makes sense for the Rockies to give Dahl some time to heal up rather than having him play through the issue at less than 100 percent. Black expressed optimism that Dahl will be sidelined for the minimum amount of time, but the Rockies probably won't hone in on a target return date for the outfielder until he resumes swinging again without discomfort. Expect the team to officially place Dahl on the IL prior to Tuesday's game against the Braves. Raimel Tapia should see the bulk of the action in left field while Dahl is out.