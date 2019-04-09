Rockies' David Dahl: Likely needs IL stint
Manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Dahl (abdomen) will likely require a stint on the 10-day injured list, Jim Duquette of Sirius XM Radio reports.
The Rockies labeled Dahl as day-to-day after he exited Sunday's game against the Dodgers with what was described as a "slight" core injury in the lower-abdominal/oblique area, but it now sounds like the team plans to hold him out at least through the middle of next week. Given that oblique injuries can often linger, it probably makes sense for the Rockies to give Dahl some time to heal up rather than having him play through the issue at less than 100 percent. Black expressed optimism that Dahl will be sidelined for the minimum amount of time, but the Rockies probably won't hone in on a target return date for the outfielder until he resumes swinging again without discomfort. Expect the team to officially place Dahl on the IL prior to Tuesday's game against the Braves. Raimel Tapia should see the bulk of the action in left field while Dahl is out.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....