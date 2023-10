Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

The 32-year-old started the first two games versus Minnesota but will sit for the series and season finale Sunday. Barring an appearance off the bench, Diaz will close the campaign with a .266/.314/.408 slash line with 14 homers and 72 RBI in 140 contests as he enters the final year of his contract in 2024. Austin Wynns is catching for Chase Anderson in the season finale.