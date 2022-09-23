Tovar will start at shortstop and bat eighth Friday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old was added to Colorado's active roster Thursday and will make his big-league debut a day later. Tovar posted a .921 OPS with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 71 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he should see regular playing time down the stretch as the Rockies take a look at their top prospect.