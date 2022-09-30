Tovar went 1-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Giants.
Tovar doubled deep to left field to lead off the sixth inning, though he was ultimately stranded there. It was the first extra-base hit of his career, but he does have five knocks across his first 18 at-bats.
