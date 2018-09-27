Rockies' German Marquez: Could start on short rest Sunday
Marquez could start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nationals, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies have yet to announce their starter for Sunday's matchup against the Nationals, but it sounds like there's a chance Marquez could get the ball on short rest if the situation calls for it. The Rockies are currently a half-game ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West, and if Sunday's game carries any playoff implications, Marquez would be the most likely candidate to start, over the likes of Chad Bettis and Tyler Anderson (shoulder), given his 2.14 ERA and 12.0 K/9 over his last 12 starts. The young right-hander dazzled in Wednesday's outing against the Phillies, fanning 11 batters -- including the first eight he faced -- over seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and a walk en route to the win.
