Marquez allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Marquez served up three home runs to account for the majority of the damage against him, the third time this season he's allowed multiple long balls in a start. He's been particularly poor of late, allowing 15 earned runs across his last 17 innings -- spanning three appearances. For the campaign, Marquez has a 6.71 ERA with a 46:17 K:BB across 55 frames.