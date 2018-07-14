Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Exits early in spot start
Hoffman lasted just 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking one as the Rockies eventually triumphed 10-7.
Making a spot start after Antonio Senzatela was scratched due to a blister, Hoffman made an early exit against Seattle after he conceded eight hits and was chased from the contest after throwing 77 pitches. The outing gives him a 9.35 ERA and a 2.54 WHIP at the big-league level this season, so he hasn't shown he can deliver impactful fantasy numbers even if he does end up staying in the bigs for another turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Starts against Mariners on Friday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Back with big club•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Activated and optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Minor-league option reversed•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...