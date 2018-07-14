Hoffman lasted just 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking one as the Rockies eventually triumphed 10-7.

Making a spot start after Antonio Senzatela was scratched due to a blister, Hoffman made an early exit against Seattle after he conceded eight hits and was chased from the contest after throwing 77 pitches. The outing gives him a 9.35 ERA and a 2.54 WHIP at the big-league level this season, so he hasn't shown he can deliver impactful fantasy numbers even if he does end up staying in the bigs for another turn in the rotation.

