Gray and the Rockies avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6 million contract Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Gray won't be getting much of a raise compared to the $5.6 million he made last season, but that appears to be deserved based on his 2020 performance. In eight starts, he struggled to a 6.69 ERA, striking out just 12.6 percent of opposing batters. The Rockies will be looking for him to return to his 2019 form going forward, as he posted a 3.84 ERA while striking out a respectable 23.5 percent of opposing batters that season.