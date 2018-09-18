Rockies' Jon Gray: Rocked for six runs

Gray (11-8) gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

This was downright ugly. Joc Pederson led off the home half of the first inning with a home run, and Gray went on to allow five consecutive hits (including another homer) to begin the third before getting the hook. After some initial success upon his return from the minors, Gray has regressed in a major way, posting a 7.54 ERA and 1.72 WHIP while allowing nine long balls in his last five starts (22.2 innings). He gets the Diamondbacks in Arizona and the Nationals at home to close out the regular season.