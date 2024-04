Bryant left Saturday's game against Toronto due to back tightness, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Bryant's back reportedly tightened up on him after he collided with the outfield wall while making a catch in the first inning of Saturday's contest. He played a few more innings afterward but had to come out of the game in the fourth inning. The severity of his back injury remains unknown, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.